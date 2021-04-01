Help needed to find missing 15-year-old boy with autism, last seen Sunday in W. Houston

Damani "Markell" Parker is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Parker was seen leaving the 2500 block of Old Farm Road in west Houston Sunday around 10 p.m. He took a black duffle bag and a black backpack with him, authorities said.
If you have information about Parker's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
GET HELP:The Texas Youth Helpline can help young people and parents in times of crisis. The helpline provides free and confidential services if you need help finding a counselor, safe shelter, legal information, local referral information or just someone to talk to. Call or text 800-989-6884 or you can chat with someone. You're not required to provide your name or address. The Texas Youth Helpline is not a reporting hotline and is not associated with law enforcement or Child Protective Services.