Help needed to find missing 15-year-old boy with autism, last seen Sunday in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help finding a 15-year-old boy with autism and paranoid schizophrenia who hasn't been seen since Sunday.Damani "Markell" Parker is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.Parker was seen leaving the 2500 block of Old Farm Road in west Houston Sunday around 10 p.m. He took a black duffle bag and a black backpack with him, authorities said.If you have information about Parker's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at