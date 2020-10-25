Coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says 'we're not going to control the pandemic'

By AAMER MADHANI, JONATHAN LEMIRE and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
WASHINGTON -- With COVID-19 cases surging in the United States, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows acknowledged that the Trump administration can't stop the spread and is focusing instead on getting a vaccine.

The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president's top aide says "we're not going to control the pandemic."

Officials are scoffing at the notion of dialing back in-person campaigning despite positive tests from several aides to Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was pressed to explain why the pandemic cannot be reined in, and he told CNN, "Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu."
