Coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News has confirmed. It's not clear if Meadows is experiencing symptoms.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Two other Trump aides also tested positive, ABC News has learned, including Nick Trainor, the Trump campaign's battleground states director. The other positive test came from an unnamed White House staffer.

News of the additional positive tests comes after a previous outbreak at the White House that sickened President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks and others in early October.

The coronavirus has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housecoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. Fire Dept. paramedic battling COVID-19 in hospital
Teen surpassed $3,000 goal to feed frontline workers
Texas colleges plan to prevent COVID-19 after holiday break
Should your child repeat a grade?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
The wait for a presidential outcome is not new, professor says
Radio DJ among good Samaritans who helped mom hit by SUV
Relive the thrill of Astroworld's Texas Cyclone roller coaster
Most mail-in ballots counted in Pa., provisional ballot count begins
Harris Co. Fire Dept. paramedic battling COVID-19 in hospital
Show More
Texas colleges plan to prevent COVID-19 after holiday break
Biden transition team at work amid presidential election limbo
Trump faces tough road in getting SCOTUS to intervene in election
When will a COVID-19 vaccine be safe? Here's what we know
Pearland HS students seen wearing Confederate flag clothing
More TOP STORIES News