Blink-182's Mark Hoppus says he's cancer-free

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he's undergoing cancer treatment

Not a small thing: Mark Hoppus is cancer-free.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" the Blink-182 singer and bassist wrote on Instagram. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."



Hoppus said he still has to get scans every six months and it will take "until the end of the year to get back to normal," "today is an amazing day."

"I feel so blessed," he said.



Hoppus announced in June that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, later revealing it was Stage 4 lymphoma.

The rock band Blink-182 was formed in 1992, attaining commercial success in 1999 with the album "Enema of the State." Its last album, "NINE," was released in 2019.

