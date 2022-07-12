nfl

Ex-NFL running back Marion Barber cause of death revealed to be heat stroke

Marion Barber career: Running back played for Cowboys, Bears
EMBED <>More Videos

Marion Barber, former Cowboys and Bears running back, dies at 38

FRISCO, Texas -- Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said Monday.

In a statement, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber's death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old's death, and the medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

Police making a welfare check on June 1 found Barber dead at a Frisco apartment that he was believed to have been leasing.

RELATED: Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79

The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was a fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2005 and spent six seasons with the Cowboys. He had 24 combined touchdowns in 2006 and '07 despite starting just one game those two seasons. Barber rushed for 654 yards and a career-high 14 TDs in 2006.

Barber had a career-high 975 yards rushing and 10 TDs in 2007, when he made his only Pro Bowl. His role and production declined from there, and he had career lows in carries, yards and touchdowns in his final year in Dallas in 2010. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexaschicago bearsnflheatstrokecelebrity deathsheatu.s. & worlddallas cowboys
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
Houston Texans release 2022 training camp schedule for fans to attend
Raiders announce 1st Black woman team president in NFL history
Dallas Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company
Boston University researchers say late NFL star wide receiver Demar...
TOP STORIES
Video raises questions after deputy shoots and kills assault suspect
Woman stabbed by ex saved by brother-in-law with bat, HPD says
Cypress woman sued $250k for feeding ducks near her home
Jill Biden criticized for comparing Latinos to tacos in speech
Girl's killer identified more than 43 years after her murder
13 Investigates how change is possible in 23 days after mass shootings
Appeals court delays Texas execution set for this week
Show More
Near-record heat for Houston as we monitor Gulf disturbance for rain
Utility worker rescued from 8-foot trench in east Houston, HFD says
Baseball coach accused of mistreating 9-year-old players
Young mother killed by boyfriend was no mistaken identity, family says
ERCOT urges electricity conservation as heat wave drives up demand
More TOP STORIES News