Fernando Dominguez was dubbed "Miracle Marine" by his commanding officer, because what happened to the 20-year-old is nothing short of a miracle.During the Christmas holiday break, Dominguez was home to spend time with family and friends. The night of the accident, he was on Highway 225 near Scarborough when he fell asleep behind the wheel."When I opened my eyes, I had hit side of concrete barrier," Dominguez said. "(The) car starts going out of control."It all happened so fast for Dominguez. He was alert and everything seemed okay until he couldn't move."I reached behind my back and then I feel the pole in my back," Dominguez said.He was pinned to his car seat, impaled by a metal pole."I reached for my phone. I had used my feet to get it and I called 911 like that," Dominguez said.Eventually he was airlifted to the hospital."It's crazy, but I'm thankful that I'm here," Dominguez said. "Positive for myself."Now after many surgeries, he's finally home surrounded by family, reflecting on the night he almost lost his life."I could have lost him," Dominguez's mother said. "I'll never take that for granted."