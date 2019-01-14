Marine impaled by pole in car accident discharged from hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly a month after almost losing his life, Fernando Dominguez is now out of the hospital and thankful he survived.

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Fernando Dominguez was dubbed "Miracle Marine" by his commanding officer, because what happened to the 20-year-old is nothing short of a miracle.

During the Christmas holiday break, Dominguez was home to spend time with family and friends. The night of the accident, he was on Highway 225 near Scarborough when he fell asleep behind the wheel.

RELATED: Man survives being impaled by pole after crash

"When I opened my eyes, I had hit side of concrete barrier," Dominguez said. "(The) car starts going out of control."

It all happened so fast for Dominguez. He was alert and everything seemed okay until he couldn't move.

RELATED: Father of Marine impaled in freak accident says to he is grateful his son is alive

"I reached behind my back and then I feel the pole in my back," Dominguez said.

He was pinned to his car seat, impaled by a metal pole.

"I reached for my phone. I had used my feet to get it and I called 911 like that," Dominguez said.

RELATED: Retired NBA star Shaq sends best wishes to Marine impaled in freak accident

Eventually he was airlifted to the hospital.

"It's crazy, but I'm thankful that I'm here," Dominguez said. "Positive for myself."

Now after many surgeries, he's finally home surrounded by family, reflecting on the night he almost lost his life.

"I could have lost him," Dominguez's mother said. "I'll never take that for granted."

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marinescar accidentPasadena
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of chasing teen before deadly crash in custody
Pres. Trump buys fast food to welcome Clemson to White House
H-E-B named America's 4th favorite grocery store
SICKO MODE: Harden's 57 points lead Houston past Memphis
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Mother must make decision to pull toddler off life support
Was Julian Castro 2020 sign inspired by Bud Light can?
Show More
What needs to happen to issue a Silver Alert?
Another major closure of I-45 planned in The Woodlands
UH student giving life after fatal skiing accident
Man's shooting on FB Live was no accident, mother says
Workplace stabbing survivor making strides after attack
More News