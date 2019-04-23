Marin man reunited with prosthetic leg he lost while skydiving in Sonoma County

By Krisann Chasarik
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif -- It was not your typical Monday morning at a lumber yard in Cloverdale.

Workers there discovered a prosthetic leg, with a sneaker still attached.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says a skydiver lost the leg mid-dive on Sunday.

After posting the find on social media, and some old-fashioned investigation work, deputies found the owner in Marin.

A few hours later, deputies returned the prosthetic with Dion, the man who owns the leg. He says it is worth about $15,000.

Dion says this is the second leg he lost while skydiving.

He never got the other one back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marinprostheticreunionskydiversonoma countyu.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News