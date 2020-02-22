Driver asleep at wheel busted for 3 pounds of marijuana in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man approached by deputies for being asleep at the wheel led to a big drug bust Saturday morning in Spring.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies reported they found the driver in the Champion Forest neighborhood around 3 a.m.

They searched the vehicle and reported finding more than three pounds of marijuana, along with a stolen gun.


The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
