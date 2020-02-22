Driver asleep at wheel busted for 3 pounds of marijuana in Spring

District 1 deputies found a male passed out at wheel @ 20399 Champion Forest. Over 3 lbs of Marijuana and a stolen pistol in the vehicle. Driver going to jail via the hospital. @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/ZIo1WaCR8x — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) February 22, 2020

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man approached by deputies for being asleep at the wheel led to a big drug bust Saturday morning in Spring.Harris County Sheriff's deputies reported they found the driver in the Champion Forest neighborhood around 3 a.m.They searched the vehicle and reported finding more than three pounds of marijuana, along with a stolen gun.The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.