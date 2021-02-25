u.s. & world

Rep. Marie Newman plants trans pride flag outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WASHINGTON -- Democratic Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois has gotten into a dispute with Republican colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of a vote on the Equality Act.

Newman, whose daughter is transgender, spoke in favor of the bill banning discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.


Greene tried to block the bill, so Newman put a transgender pride flag outside Greene's office, "so that she can look at it every time she opens her door," she said on Twitter.

RELATED: Equality Act: House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people

Greene responded by putting a sign up outside Newman's office, which says "There are only two genders."



Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger asked his fellow Republican to stop her attacks. In a tweet he said "This garbage must end."

Related topics:
politicschicagowashington d.c.lgbtqtransgenderhouse of representativesu.s. & worldcongress
