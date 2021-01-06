Cy-Fair ISD teacher's aide was 'victim of pandemic,' family says

Marie Linh Le worked at Kirk Elementary for the past five years.
"Linh was the most loving and caring wife and mother to her family," her obituary reads. "A bright light and loved by all, most knew Linh for her sweet smile, kind words, and thoughtful gifts."
Her family can't say for sure how she got the virus.
Cy-Fair ISD issued the following statement to students and parents:
"It is with deep regret that we inform you that one of the beloved members of the Kirk family, Ms. Linh Le, died Sunday, January 3rd. Ms. Le has been a dedicated paraprofessional at Kirk Elementary for five years. She worked to support many students across all grade levels; your child may been directly helped by her throughout the year or may have known her as the smiling face in class. Our entire school community is suffering the loss of our friend and colleague. Her love of students and enthusiasm for learning will be deeply missed. As adults, we are well aware of the substantial emotional impact that follows the death of a loved one or friend. Due to the age of your child, this may be the first time he or she has experienced the death of someone close. Because of this, we wanted to provide you with the opportunity to talk with him or her about it this evening. Children experiencing this type of event for the first time might be frightened or overwhelmed. They will most likely be looking to you for emotional strength and guidance. We encourage you to listen to your child and to be prepared to answer his or her questions simply and honestly. We are working together with our Crisis Response Team to offer support to the students and staff at school. Included with this email is some information that may be helpful for you to use at home. Please feel free to contact us if you need additional assistance. Counselors and other support staff will be available at the campus tomorrow (Jan. 6) and will continue to be available to students, teachers, and parents as needed. If you should have further questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact us at the Kirk Elementary School main number (713-849-8250). I know you will join us in keeping this family in your thoughts."
At the beginning of the school year, many Cy-Fair teachers staged protests, urging the district not to force them to return to the classroom.
They even filed a lawsuit, which was eventually dropped.
