Cy-Fair ISD teacher's aide was 'victim of pandemic,' family says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teacher's aide in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District has died at the age of 69, and her family is calling her a victim of the pandemic.Marie Linh Le worked at Kirk Elementary for the past five years."Linh was the most loving and caring wife and mother to her family," her obituary reads. "A bright light and loved by all, most knew Linh for her sweet smile, kind words, and thoughtful gifts."Her family can't say for sure how she got the virus.At the beginning of the school year, many Cy-Fair teachers staged protests, urging the district not to force them to return to the classroom.They even filed a lawsuit, which was eventually dropped.