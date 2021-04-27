jobs

Margaritaville Resort Lake Conroe looking to hire multiple people at job fair next week

EMBED <>More Videos

Margaritaville Resort Lake Conroe opens with COVID-19 measures

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- You don't have to be a Parrothead to qualify for these jobs!

Margaritaville Resort, Lake Conroe is looking to fill part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. On Wednesday, May 19, the resort will be holding a job fair and you could land one on the spot.

The resort needs people for a variety of jobs specifically in housekeeping and pool servers. In efforts to hire more people, the resort shared it is offering sign-on bonuses in those positions.

You must be 18 or older to apply to work at the resort, which opened in June 2020.

You can see the available jobs and apply at Margaritaville Resort's website.



READ MORE: First look at Houston-area's Margaritaville resort opening in 2020

The Margaritaville Resort sits on 186 acres of waterfront property and features 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms are housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.

RELATED: Houston-area resort to transform into Texas' first Margaritaville Resort

The vacation destination includes an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, fishing, jet skiing and waterskiing.




SEE ALSO: Conroe is music city: 10 live music venues in town with 1 on the way
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Nick Natario and HTX+ visit the outposts that make Conroe a surprising live music hotspot in Texas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersconroebarhoteljobs hiringcareersjobsworkplace
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Land one of these jobs without even leaving your home
Costco raises minimum wage to $17 an hour
Burnout, child care costs drive more women out of workforce
More truck drivers needed to assist with US' supply chain shortage
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News