Margaritaville Resort Lake Conroe looking to hire multiple people at job fair next week

Margaritaville Resort, Lake Conroe is looking to fill part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. On Wednesday, May 19, the resort will be holding a job fair and you could land one on the spot.
The resort needs people for a variety of jobs specifically in housekeeping and pool servers. In efforts to hire more people, the resort shared it is offering sign-on bonuses in those positions.
You must be 18 or older to apply to work at the resort, which opened in June 2020.
You can see the available jobs and apply at Margaritaville Resort's website.
The Margaritaville Resort sits on 186 acres of waterfront property and features 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms are housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.
The vacation destination includes an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, fishing, jet skiing and waterskiing.
