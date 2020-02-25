Travel

Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready, Parrotheads! Margaritaville is coming soon, and they need employees!

The much-anticipated resort slated to open this summer is hosting a hiring event Friday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Margaritaville is looking for the following fun and energetic team members:
  • Restaurant managers
  • Assistant food & beverage managers
  • Food & beverage supervisors
  • Beverage managers & supervisors
  • Cooks
  • F&B prep
  • Bartenders and barbacks
  • Servers
  • Food runners
  • Host/hostess
  • Food & beverage attendants
  • Stewards
  • Director of banquets
  • Banquet captains
  • Banquet servers
  • Banquet chef
  • Banquet cook
  • Banquet house person


The hiring event will be held at the Lone Star Community Center, located at 2500 Lone Star Pkwy Montgomery, Texas 77356.

READ MORE: First look at Houston-area's Margaritaville resort opening in 2020

The resort asks that those interested apply online ahead of the event at www.margaritavilleresortlakeconroetexas.com/careers.

The site of the new Jimmy Buffett-themed resort in Lake Conroe was home to La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa, which held a liquidation sale to sell every piece of furniture.

Planned for 186 acres of waterfront property, the Margaritaville Resort will feature 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms will be housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.

RELATED: Houston-area resort to transform into Texas' first Margaritaville Resort

The vacation destination will include an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, fishing, jet skiing and waterskiing.




Two of the existing restaurants will be converted into a LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

"Benchmark is very excited to be part of this groundbreaking project that will bring the iconic Margaritaville brand to the Houston market, and to our neighbors throughout the Lone Star State, and beyond," said Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas.

The video above is from previous reporting.

SEE ALSO: Conroe is music city: 10 live music venues in town with 1 on the way
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Nick Natario and HTX+ visit the outposts that make Conroe a surprising live music hotspot in Texas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelconroevacationhoteljob faircareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News