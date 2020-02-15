Mardi Gras season is here! See how Galveston celebrates

GALVESTON, Texas -- Mardi Gras is underway on the Island!

The famous Strand in Galveston is lighting up for the season.

The parade was held nearby on Friday night. There will be other parades held this weekend and next weekend, all leading up to Fat Tuesday.

The party got started with other important events at the Tremont House.

The celebrations are expected to draw in more than 300,000 attendees for 30 plus concerts, 22 parades, 20 balcony parties and five masked balls. More than 3 million beads are expected to be thrown throughout the events.

Texas rock legends Blue October and Bowling for Soup will give headline performances at Mardi Gras! Galveston's 109th celebration.

Other entertainment highlights announced include Los Herederos de Nuevo León and Bidi Bidi Banda, who will headline the festival's Fiesta Gras celebration on Feb. 16, and hip-hop legend Bun B, who will serve as Grand Marshal of the all-new Bumpin' Bus Parade on Feb. 22, featuring more than 20 buses.

First, second and five-day general admission tickets are currently on sale starting at $24.
