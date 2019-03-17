March Madness: Where will University of Houston and Prairie View end up in the brackets?

After over four months of basketball, the field of potential net-cutters will be whittled to 68 teams Sunday night and the brackets can officially be released.Where will University of Houston and Prairie View end up in the bracket? We'll find out at 5 p.m. on ESPN.The Cougars are looking at a high seed, while the Panthers are likely to be a low seed.After Houston finishes the American Athletic Conference Championship Title Game vs Cincinnati, the Cougars will gather to learn their fate.Following the Title Game, fans are invited to stay in the Fertitta Center to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.What paths will the teams take from there? Only three-weeks of basketball will tell.