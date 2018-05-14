TEEN SHOT

Manvel teen left hospitalized and suffering nightmares after gunfire erupts at teen party

Woman spends Mother's Day in hospital as daughter recovers from being shot at a party. (KTRK)

By
MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --
It's not the Mother's Day she expected.

A Manvel mom who didn't want to be identified told Eyewitness News outside Memorial Hermann Hospital, "The bullet came in through the back, it traveled around and hit her pelvis."

She says she is glad her daughter is still here. She is limping with a walker now, which is an improvement from one week ago.

Manvel police say last weekend a teen party ended with a shootout among partygoers.

The mom believes from her daughter's accounts there may have been as many as six teens with guns.

She says her son had an uneasy feeling of what might happen, and wanted to leave.

Girl, 15, shot during weekend house party in Manvel that 'got out of hand,' police say
Teen shot at Manvel party



"My son said he saw them flashing guns, making videos and putting them on Instagram," she said.

But her daughter didn't make it to the car before the shooting started.

She says one group shot and another group shot back.

The girl, who will turn 16 at the end of this month, has nightmares about the gunfire.

"I'm very upset. I was expecting my children to go to a party and come back home and somebody else was trying to change that," said the mom.

While police are investigating the case, the best Mother's Day gift for this mom is to have her daughter well and home again and to know justice will be served.

"I don't care if they are teenagers. They chose to shoot and have to take consequences for their actions," she said.
