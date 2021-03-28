Pedestrian killed in Manvel crash

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian died Saturday in a crash involving a pickup truck on a busy six-lane highway in Manvel.It happened in the 19300 block of Highway 6 around 9 p.m.It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash that involved a blue pickup truck.The truck sustained major damage and the driver was taken into custody by police. It wasn't clear what charges the driver faced.There was no immediate word on the victim's identity.