Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia

Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 2, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Video circulating on social media shows a man catch fire after being tased outside of a Philadelphia restaurant.

Pat Tackney, a witness to the incident, says he saw the man being tased outside of Jim's Steaks at 4th and South streets.

The video shows two security guards from Jim's use a stun gun on the man before his leg catches fire.

Philadelphia Police say they were not notified of any situation outside of Jim's.

Jim's has not commented on the incident.

