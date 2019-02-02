Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Video circulating on social media shows a man catch fire after being tased outside of a Philadelphia restaurant.

Pat Tackney, a witness to the incident, says he saw the man being tased outside of Jim's Steaks at 4th and South streets.

The video shows two security guards from Jim's use a stun gun on the man before his leg catches fire.

Philadelphia Police say they were not notified of any situation outside of Jim's.

Jim's has not commented on the incident.

