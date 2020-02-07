Man hit by debris 3rd death in deadly blast, lawyer claims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man whose family says suffered serious injuries after being hit by debris during the deadly explosion in northwest Houston last month has died, an attorney said.

Gilberto Mendoza Cruz, 47, died at the hospital after being forced to evacuate his home due to damages caused by the explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, attorney Chance A. McMillan said.

In a statement, the family's attorney said the roof of Cruz's home collapsed on him during the explosion and was sent to the hospital.

"Mr. Cruz lived within the blast radius of the early morning explosion when debris from his damaged home struck and seriously injured him," read the statement. "He passed away on Feb. 5 after multiple days of hospitalization.

Cruz is being remembered as a loving husband and father.

Last month, the Houston Fire Department identified the two victims killed in the explosion.

Chief Sam Pena said Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena Sr., employees of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, were using the gym facility before the workday when the explosion happened.

RELATED STORIES:



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontexas explosionworker deathexplosionfire deathman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD
Ice cream shop owners fight back against robber
Rapper OMB Bloodbath arrested on gang charges while in court
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after big rig crash in Rosenberg
AJ Hinch: 'Fair question' if Astros' WS title tainted by scandal
7-year-old honorary Freeport officer presented with honor chair
Show More
Roughnecks and XFL bring more football to Houston this weekend
Warmer temps as we head into the weekend
Video games to fitness class: Here's a list of FREE things to do
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
'Highly intoxicated' driver accused of killing man on scooter
More TOP STORIES News