Man's body found dragged and left behind Texas City school

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas City officials are investigating a scene where a man's body was found in the delivery driveway of Levi Fry Intermediate School on Monday morning.

The body was found around 7 a.m. by a delivery driver when he entered the far rear driveway that leads to the school cafeteria, according to police.

The road has been closed off, and the body is in an area that is not visible to students inside the school.

District spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said buses were rerouted for student drop-off to avoid the scene.

Investigators said new evidence points to a homicide. A blood trail ran from one side of the driveway to the other as if the man had been dragged across the roadway, they added.

The body was left along the tree line.

If you know any information regarding the crime, you are urged to contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at 409-643-5720.

Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or charges filed in this case.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
