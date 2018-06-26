Man's body found on Galveston beach after he was swept away by wave

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) --
The Coast Guard ended its search Tuesday morning for a missing man who was last seen wading in the surf at Rollover Bay near Galveston.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office that they recovered the body of the missing 33-year-old man approximately one mile on the beach from where he reportedly entered the water.

The search began Monday evening after watchstanders received a report from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office of a missing man who was witnessed by family members to have disappeared after being hit by a wave while wading in the surf.

His identity has not been released.
