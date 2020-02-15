u.s. & world

Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mom, 6-year-old brother in Virginia

MIDLAND, Va. -- A manhunt is underway for the teenager who allegedly shot and killed his mother and her 6-year-old brother in Virginia.

Police said Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood is on the run after 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood and 6-year-old Wyatt Norwood were fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry. Police said Levi Norwood is considered armed and dangerous.

Levi's described as a white male who's 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds with short purple hair and brown eyes. At this point, he's believed to be alone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiamanhuntchild killedu.s. & worldteen
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Americans lost $201M to romance scams in 2019, FTC says
Men's only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Man, 74, who robbed bank after wife died won't be jailed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings gets roasted after Astros tweet
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
Former HISD teacher accused of touching 9-year-old now in custody
36-year-old man missing in League City since Monday
Man found shot to death in middle of street in north Houston
Great weekend, cold rain returns next week
Show More
Americans lost $201M to romance scams in 2019, FTC says
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
Store clerk shot trying to stop robbery suspect in SE Houston
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
More TOP STORIES News