HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped the Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown Houston.
Jaquaylyn Momon, 21, stands at 5'8, weighs 130 pounds and has a distinguishing tattoo on his neck.
Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said Momon is an aggravated assault suspect.
If you see him, call 911.
