Manhunt underway: Jaquaylyn Momon escaped from custody in courthouse at 201 Caroline. Aggravated assault defendant. Be on lookout. Distinguishing tatoos on neck. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/AJOWIUoFZ9 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 6, 2018

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped the Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown Houston.Jaquaylyn Momon, 21, stands at 5'8, weighs 130 pounds and has a distinguishing tattoo on his neck.Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said Momon is an aggravated assault suspect.If you see him, call 911.