Manhunt underway for man who escaped from Harris County courthouse

Manhunt underway for escapee from Harris County courthouse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped the Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown Houston.

Jaquaylyn Momon, 21, stands at 5'8, weighs 130 pounds and has a distinguishing tattoo on his neck.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said Momon is an aggravated assault suspect.

If you see him, call 911.
