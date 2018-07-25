High-speed chase ends with suspects bailing out of Lexus in north Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies have one person in custody and are searching for at least one other person after a high-speed chase in north Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who led deputies in a high-speed chase in a silver Lexus sedan.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are in the area of W. Mount Houston and Twin Falls, where a perimeter has been set up.

One person has been taken into custody, but deputies appear to be searching for someone else as they walk door to door in this Northside neighborhood.

K-9 units and a police chopper were called out to assist the deputies in their search.

We do not know why deputies initially began pursuing the suspect.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
17-year-old charged after crash that killed 2 Atascocita teens
Teen killed taking selfies with loaded gun, friend charged
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
Homeowner meets ADT dispatcher who helped during home invasion
Show More
Lululemon crime spree grows to $135k after store hit again
Larry Nassar's lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
Teacher allegedly sent explicit messages and had sex with boy
Authorities use Find My iPhone to track suspected car thief
Santa Fe sports league changes gun raffle prize after backlash
More News