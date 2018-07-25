Literally drove into the end of a Sheriff’s Office pursuit on the Northside (I was in the neighborhood for another story). Armed deputies took down one guy; now going door-to-door looking for someone/something else on Twin Falls Rd. — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) July 25, 2018

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who led deputies in a high-speed chase in a silver Lexus sedan.Harris County Sheriff's deputies are in the area of W. Mount Houston and Twin Falls, where a perimeter has been set up.One person has been taken into custody, but deputies appear to be searching for someone else as they walk door to door in this Northside neighborhood.K-9 units and a police chopper were called out to assist the deputies in their search.We do not know why deputies initially began pursuing the suspect.