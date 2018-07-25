HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A manhunt is underway for a suspect who led deputies in a high-speed chase in a silver Lexus sedan.
Harris County Sheriff's deputies are in the area of W. Mount Houston and Twin Falls, where a perimeter has been set up.
One person has been taken into custody, but deputies appear to be searching for someone else as they walk door to door in this Northside neighborhood.
K-9 units and a police chopper were called out to assist the deputies in their search.
We do not know why deputies initially began pursuing the suspect.
Literally drove into the end of a Sheriff’s Office pursuit on the Northside (I was in the neighborhood for another story). Armed deputies took down one guy; now going door-to-door looking for someone/something else on Twin Falls Rd.— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) July 25, 2018