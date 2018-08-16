Manafort Jury asks judge to define 'reasonable doubt' during deliberations

KATHERINE FAULDERS
After a full day of deliberation, the 12-person jury in the financial crimes trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has yet to reach a verdict, meaning the panel will reconvene Friday to continue considering Manafort's fate.

Jurors' first day deliberating the special counsel's case against Manafort, who faces 18 counts of tax- and bank-related fraud, ended with questions - not answers. Before leaving the courtroom on Thursday, jurors sent a note to the judge asking four questions about nuances of the case, including the definition of "reasonable doubt."

Judge T.S. Ellis - the federal judge overseeing Manafort's case in Alexandria, Virginia, clarified to jurors that the government is not required to find "guilt beyond all possible doubt," but defined reasonable doubt as a "doubt based on reason."

Jurors also asked the court to define "shelf company," and for more information on foreign bank account records. Jurors also asked for the special counsel's indictment of Manafort to be included in their exhibit list.

Judge Ellis told jurors to rely on their collective recollection based on testimony to answer those questions.

Leaving the courthouse after learning of the jury's questions, Manafort's lead attorney Kevin Downing told reporters that the jury's questions are "good news" for Manafort.

"Well we just got some good news. The jury's been deliberating. They had some questions which the judge addressed, and they've asked to come back tomorrow to continue deliberation," Downing said. "So, overall a very good day for Mr. Manafort."

Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
3 teens arrested after alleged deadly holdup of 15-year-old
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Parolee accused of being a fake attorney for 2nd time
10-year-old cat survives being shot in the face in Galveston
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Parent upset with Houston ISD over bus hub changes
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
Show More
Texas school district moves to 4-day-a-week classes
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
More News