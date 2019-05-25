Man shot and killed by police after allegedly pointing pistol at them

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by police Saturday morning after authorities say he pointed a pistol at them.The deadly shooting happened at an apartment complex on Selinsky near Sesame around 1 a.m.Authorities told ABC13 Eyewitness News that they were responding to another scene nearby when they received a call about a man walking around an apartment complex with a gun.When officers arrived to the apartment complex, they spotted a man with a gun walking up and down the stairs.Officers said a woman was yelling that the man was trying to kick down her door.When police told the man to drop his weapon, he allegedly told officers to "go ahead."Officers say the man then turned towards them and raised his right hand with the pistol in it.Officers say they feared for their lives, and fired multiple shots at the man.The man, who's believed to be in his 30s, was shot and killed."We think the officers did a good job. Unfortunately, they had to take a man's life. We're never happy about that. But officers have to protect themselves. And unfortunately, he raised a gun and put their lives in danger. So we're happy that they are safe tonight and they can go home to their families," Assistant chief Bobby Dobbins said.The Houston Police Department says the two officers involved in the shooting have been in the force for at least four years.