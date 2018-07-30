Santa Fe man accused of breaking wife's neck and severing finger with a machete

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a Santa Fe man is behind bars after he attacked his wife with a machete. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Santa Fe man is in custody after police say he broke his wife's neck and severed her finger while assaulting her with a machete.

Investigators say the man was arrested Monday morning after he was found walking around quoting Bible verses while carrying the weapon.

When the man was told to drop the machete, police say the suspect walked away from officers.

Two Santa Fe police officers used Tasers on the man, who eventually dropped the machete. He was placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle with police.

Officers say the man's 46-year-old wife was also left with several lacerations to her neck and hands. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police say an unknown amount of methamphetamine was found at the couple's home.

The suspect is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of resisting arrest.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
machetetexas newsassaultarrestSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Thieves with stroller allegedly steal shark from aquarium
Astros ship Ken Giles to Toronto for suspended Roberto Osuna
Houston woman killed in weekend shooting in New Orleans
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
Atascocita HS student killed in drunk driving crash laid to rest
Mother searching for suspect after son shot and paralyzed
Sex offender arrested after escaping Houston halfway house
Show More
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
NEW VIDEO: More video released surrounding doctor's murder
New video shows suspects who killed neighbor helping teen
Teens not wearing seatbelts in Montgomery Co. fatal crash
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
More News