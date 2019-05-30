Man with Cadillac and Louis Vuitton tattoos steals cake from Oh La La

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brazen cake robbery was caught on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect walked into Oh La La dessert Boutique on Sam Houston Parkway last week and ordered a cake.

As soon as it was ready, the man grabbed it and ran.

An employee chased after him and the robber backed up his car into another vehicle.

Police say the suspect has multiple tattoos on his arms including the Cadillac and Louis Vuitton logos.

