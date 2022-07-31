Officer shoots suspect who charged toward HPD with knife at group home in west Houston, police say

A police officer shot a suspect who charged toward law enforcement with a knife at a group home in west Houston, officials said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot by a Houston Police Department officer after he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, according to police.

At about 11:40 p.m., officers said they responded to a report of a man threatening someone inside a home with a knife in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle.

Upon arrival, police said the suspect was standing outside of the believed to be group home when he began running toward one of the officers with a knife.

According to investigators, that officer's partner gave the suspect commands to drop the knife as police backed up.

HPD said that's when the suspect changed direction and returned to the other officer, who shot the suspect.

"The other officer discharged his firearm approximately three times, striking the suspect," HPD Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said.

The suspect was taken into custody and to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is unknown.

As is their policy with officer-involved shootings, they will release the body camera video of this incident within 30 days.

