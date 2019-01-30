Man with history of sexually abusing children arrested

A Wednesday morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a man with a history of sexually abusing children.Mejia Ramos is a 50-year-old felon from Mexico. He was living in the United States illegally under a fake name.Deputies say they arrested Ramos while conducting a traffic stop.Ramos allegedly identified himself as Jose Ramirez, but an onsite fingerprint scan revealed his true identity.Deputies say Ramos' record shows that he is a convicted felon who previously served six years for perjury, six years for sexual assault of a child, two years for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, and eight years for continuous sexual assault of a child in Los Angeles and Lancaster."Mejia Ramos is a very dangerous convicted criminal that is in our country illegally," said Constable Rowdy Hayden. "Great job by our deputy that located him and is once again bringing him to justice."Ramos was deported in 2013, but returned to the U.S. shortly after. He was arrested in 2015 for DWI in Houston under a fake name.Ramos is currently in custody with the Department of Homeland Security.