Houston police need help identifying man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou

Authorities in Houston believe four distinct tattoos could lead them to identifying a man found in Buffalo Bayou last week. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County officials are asking for your help identifying the body of a man found in Buffalo Bayou.

Houston police said the body was found on Friday morning in the bayou along 200 South Jensen.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released photos Wednesday of four tattoos found on the victim, who is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

Authorities hope these images will lead them to identify the victim:
  • A tattoo on the left forearm reading "Quinton"
  • A tattoo on the left arm reading "God's son"
  • "Quindarius" tattoo on right forearm
  • A cross with "Mary" underneath the victim's right arm

Police said the victim, described as a black male standing at 5'9", was found wearing dark colored shorts, but had no shirt or shoes.

He also had gold-colored caps on his two front teeth, and a vertical surgical scar along his abdominal midline.

Investigators said the body showed no obvious signs of trauma.

If you believe you recognize these tattoos or know who the victim is, call the Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5001. You can also dial 832-927-5000.
