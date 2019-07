HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a father who disappeared on Saturday.Police say 72-year-old Ronald William was last seen on Reid Street around 10:45 a.m.William is described as 5'7'' tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown and grey hair and a grey beard.According to police, he suffers from dementia. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.