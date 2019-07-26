Man with dementia, 65, goes missing after walking away from care home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A frantic search is underway in a west Houston neighborhood, near Mission Bay Drive and Bellaire Boulevard, after a 65-year-old man with dementia went missing.Gregory Whitaker's family is now posting flyers around the neighborhood and asking for the public's help to bring him home safely."He was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and he went out for a walk," said Kwohn Whitaker, the son of missing man.The man lives inside of a residential care facility in the 15400 block of Empanada Drive.According to the family, Gregory would take walks in the neighborhood, but did not return on Tuesday.The family says he has been at the home for about two years.And the last time they spoke with him about a month and a half ago, Gregory said he was doing OK.It was around 5 p.m. that the owner of the facility and an employee realized the man was not in the house.The owner said once he realized Gregory was missing, he called the police."If you see him, please, please notify the police as soon as possible, because we are worried he has not had any food or any medicine, and we want to make sure that he is sound," Whitaker said.The missing man is described as 6'6", weighing 235 pounds, balding and with dark brown eyes.The family believes he was wearing blue pants and a shirt.Anyone with information should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.