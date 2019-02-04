Man with cerebral palsy missing during extreme cold found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing Philadelphia man with cerebral palsy found dead. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on February 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police say a Philadelphia man with cerebral palsy, who went missing during the extreme cold last week, was found dead over the weekend.

The body of Gerald Fomalont, 60, was discovered at approximately Saturday afternoon.

Fomalont was reported missing after he left work on Jan. 30 but never made it home.

Police say he walked toward Roosevelt Boulevard to catch one of two buses to reach his home near Bustleton Avenue and Red Lion Road.

He never boarded a bus and never made it home.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personbody foundPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tony Buzbee confronts burglar at his River Oaks mansion
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
Truck crash on 610 E. Loop could cause hours of delays
Sexual assault suspects leave victim in grassy field: police
Woman pistol-whipped during purse snatching in SW Houston
N. Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Voter roll purge could affect thousands in Houston: mayor
DASHCAM VIDEO: Plane bursts into flames midair before crash
Show More
Robbery suspect locks self inside Gallery Furniture restroom
Child suspect killed during attempted robbery in SE Houston
Border patrol agent killed during traffic stop near Abilene
Card skimmer found at Chevron in West Columbia
Woman accused of killing husband after he asked for divorce
More News