Texas EquuSearch is joining the urgent search for a missing man who had recently entered hospice care.Authorities are asking the public to look out for 64-year-old Raul "Rudy" Guerra.Guerra was last seen on Jan. 24 in northeast Houston.His family told Texas EquuSearch that he'd entered a hospice facility on the day he disappeared to receive care as he endures the last stages of cancer.Guerra, who goes by Rudy, is in a weak condition and may be disoriented.He's described as a Hispanic man with a light complexion and multiple tattoos on his body.Guerra has short, salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He's 5'6" and weighs 140 pounds.Guerra was wearing a light jacket, gray sweatpants and house shoes.If you have any information about his disappearance, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.