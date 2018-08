Deputies need your help finding a man who went missing in southeast Harris County last week.Robert Holt is 65 years old and suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Robert was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kings Drive.Robert was wearing a red shirt and black jean pants. He stands at 5'7" and weighs 145 pounds.If you know where he is, call the Harris County Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at (713)755-7427.