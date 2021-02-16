HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 75-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen Monday night.
Clyde Jones was last seen at his home in the 8000 block of Sunnyvale Forest Dr. around 8:45 p.m. He was wearing a black and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.
His family says he is known to walk toward West Montgomery and Highway 249. Given the frigid cold temperatures, his family is concerned for his safety.
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest. It's possible some communities north of Houston will stay below freezing until sometime after sunrise Friday.
Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, it was 17 degrees in Houston, with a feels like temperature of 13 degrees.
If you see Jones or know where investigators can find him, please contact dispatch at 713-755-7628.
Man with Alzheimer's disease missing since Monday from northwest side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News