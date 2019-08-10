Man with 230+ animals living in "deplorable conditions" among those arrested in animal cruelty roundup: Constable

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5458573" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We want people who hurt animals to know that you're not going to get away with it," Rosen said at the press conference. "We're going to come out and we're going to arrest you. Don't think you're going to get away with it."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct One Animal Cruelty Division carried out a "Don't be Cruel" animal cruelty roundup Saturday morning, arresting 13 people with outstanding warrants.In a press conference, Constable Alan Rosen explained that more than two dozen two deputy teams went out Saturday morning at 5 a.m., arresting 13 individuals and clearing 25 warrants.Some of the cases date back to 2017He went on to describe the circumstances of some of the conducted arrests.According to Rosen, Edmond Megdal was arrested for animal cruelty after deputies found more than 230 animals living in "deplorable conditions" at his residence.This allegedly included birds, turtles, mice, rabbits, bearded dragons and more.While Megdal was arrested this morning, a health condition led him to need medical attention and he was transported to an area hospital. His booking will be completed at a later date.Johanna Marie Williams was also arrested on an outstanding animal cruelty charge. According to Rosen, Precinct One investigators and the Houston SPCA discovered an emaciated dog at her residence in February.The dog was in such poor condition that a veterinarian gave it a body condition score of "0.5" on a scale of zero to nine (zero is the worst condition, nine the best)."We want people who hurt animals to know that you're not going to get away with it," Rosen said at the press conference. "We're going to come out and we're going to arrest you. Don't think you're going to get away with it."At residences where individuals with warrants were not present, authorities left information on how to get their warrants resolved by no later than this Friday. They are encouraging those individuals to turn themselves in.Rosen encouraged anyone who suspects someone they know is being cruel to an animal call their 24/7 hotline at 832-927-1659 or contact the Houston SPCA.