Man who was shot crashed into utility pole and died, HCSO says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and crashed into a power pole and died near Humble.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a crash at 15799 Mesa Drive around 1:26 p.m.



The man died on the scene. It's not clear how or why the man was shot. Deputies are investigating.
