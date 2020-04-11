Man who was shot crashed into utility pole and died, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at 15799 Mesa Drive (Humble area). An adult male, driving a motor vehicle, was shot and crashed into a power pole. The male has been confirmed deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/XeFTnJVSTz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 11, 2020

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and crashed into a power pole and died near Humble.Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a crash at 15799 Mesa Drive around 1:26 p.m.The man died on the scene. It's not clear how or why the man was shot. Deputies are investigating.