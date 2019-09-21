drowning

Officials identify man who van sunk in 8 feet of flood water on Will Clayton Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A middle-aged man has died after sheriff's deputies said he attempted to drive his van through flooded Will Clayton Parkway, sinking his van about eight feet underwater.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Thursday evening that 56-year-old Raul Rivas had paused briefly after coming across water on the roadway in northeast Harris County.

The man decided to chance it, and as he accelerated, his van became submerged in water, Gonzalez said.

EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez speaks on a fatality from Imelda



Rivas was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said they are not sure whether he was the only person in the van.




In Jefferson County, a 19-year-old was attempting to move a horse when they were electrocuted and drowned, according to family members.

Now, the death toll has risen to at least five.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondrowningfloodingweatherstorm
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Man drowns when van sinks in 8 feet of floodwater
Texans rookie offers to pay for boy's funeral
Kemah Boardwalk worker who died in rescue attempt remembered
Teens save girl from drowning at water park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 5 after man found dead in truck on I-10
Driver rescued from swift water near Lake Houston
Traffic nightmare after barge collision at I-10 bridge
'Unimaginable' flooding leaves dozens in shelter
Unsung heroes who helped Houston as the waters rose
Food truck driver makes meal on I-10 for stranded drivers
Middle school student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Show More
Texans rookie offers to pay for boy's funeral
Driver puts injured bobcat in car with 3-year-old son
Man found in ditch believed to have drowned in floodwaters
With disaster still underway, aid for Imelda victims undecided
Families wrestle with leaving Kingwood after Imelda's flood
More TOP STORIES News