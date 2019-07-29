rescue

'God was there': Man remembers surviving 5 days trapped in wreckage

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Late last month, Jose Velazquez survived five days in the woods after crashing his car in the area of FM 242 and 1488.

At home recovering, Velazquez told ABC13 Eyewitness News that he still can't believe he's alive today.

"God was there," he told us. "I honestly think that when you're put in a situation where your life is in jeopardy, your survival instincts kick in, because I'm not an outdoors person at all."

He doesn't remember anything from the crash, only the moment he woke up and tried to pick himself up. He realized then he was hurt pretty badly.

"I remember waking up and being confused."

Velazquez literally lived off the land for almost a week, drinking rain water. On the fourth day, he started losing hope he'd be found alive.

"I heard people talking in the distance, which I didn't know was my family looking for me," he recalled. "They just happened to go the opposite direction of where I was."

He also remembered having the feeling of hope slipping.

"I remember just leaning back and looking up at the sky and saying, 'If you're going to take me, take me now. I don't want to be here anymore," and I fell asleep," he said.

Searchers finally found him the next day after tracking his cell phone.

"I heard somebody from behind the car say something or yell something, and I yelled, 'Help, I'm over here,' and they said, 'I hear you.'"

He continued, "Once I knew I was safe, I just passed out. I remember waking up when I was being carried out, but everything in my head was in slow motion."

Velazquez suffered a broken femur, ribs, nose, fractured vertebrae and a collapse lung. But, fortunately, he will be OK.

Jose hopes to walk by January when he gets married.

SEE ALSO: Missing Houston man found alive in wreckage 5 days after crashing car in woods
EMBED More News Videos

Houston man survives 5 days in woods after crashing car



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsearchrescuesearch and rescuemissing mancrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
VIDEO: Police break window to rescue 2 girls locked in hot car
Former MMA fighter turned officer saves man from burning car
VIDEO: Firefighters in China rescue girl dangling by her head
Body cam video: Infant rescued from hot car in Atlanta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wrongfully accused of killing Jazmine Barnes kills himself
Toddler dies after being left in hot van outside day care
Only 10 receive help as thousands apply for Harvey aid
Scattered downpours to start off the work week
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Missile launcher found in service member's carry-on: TSA
Deputy who stars on courtroom TV show hurt in shooting
Show More
National Chicken Wing Day: Where to get deals and freebies
Workers hurt in partial building collapse in N. Houston
¡Qué dulce! Churroholic puts new spin on churros in Houston
Workers overcome by fumes fall into truck's barrel at high school
New closures mean new headaches for Kemah bridge area
More TOP STORIES News