Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for setting Houston attorney and son on fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Man sentenced to prison for setting Houston attorney and son on fire

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of setting a former prosecutor and Houston defense attorney and his son on fire in 2016 learned his fate Wednesday afternoon.

Curtis Holliman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the fire that killed Kirby Taylor's son Dexter on Jan. 18, 2016.


Holliman pleaded not guilty for the murder and used an insanity defense, but a jury convicted him anyway.

RELATED: Houston attorney, son burned in 'suspicious' house fire


Authorities said Holliman was living with Dexter and Kirby in their home, and that the son attended church with Holliman.

Holliman reportedly got into an argument with the Taylor's and drenched them with a flammable liquid and set them on fire with a barbecue-style lighter.

Dexter died, but his father, who was severely burned, survived the fire.

It's not known why Holliman attacked the 67-year-old father and his son.

SEE MORE: Man accused of setting Houston attorney, son on fire speaks in jailhouse interview

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fire deathsentencinghouse fireHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Houston attorney, son burned in 'suspicious' house fire
Top Stories
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead: victim's father
Fire erupts at $750K townhome under construction in Montrose
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Suspected drunk driver could face upgraded charge
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
Sleet spotted in Houston and surrounding areas
Show More
Man, 3 teens charged in plot to attack Muslim community
Free offers for families affected by government shutdown
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through
Mom dancing to Backstreet Boys in traffic makes son cringe
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty in parking spot fight
More News