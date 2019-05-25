Man who ran out of gas killed by driver on SH-99

The incident happened on SH-99 and Telge Road around 3 a.m.
Deputies say the man and his wife ran out of gas, and the husband got out of the car to flag someone down for help.
Fatal crash: deputies responded to 15899 SH 99 @ Telge. Initial info: husband & wife ran out of gas. Husband attempted to flag down a car for help, at which time he was struck by a truck. The male was confirmed deceased at the scene. The victim’s wife was not injured. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5kNCwugvTS— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 25, 2019
Moments later, the man was hit and killed by a driver in a F-150.
Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the area of the incident was just poorly lit, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
The driver of the F-150 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.