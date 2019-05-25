Man who ran out of gas killed by driver on SH-99

Fatal crash: deputies responded to 15899 SH 99 @ Telge. Initial info: husband & wife ran out of gas. Husband attempted to flag down a car for help, at which time he was struck by a truck. The male was confirmed deceased at the scene. The victim’s wife was not injured. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5kNCwugvTS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning.The incident happened on SH-99 and Telge Road around 3 a.m.Deputies say the man and his wife ran out of gas, and the husband got out of the car to flag someone down for help.Moments later, the man was hit and killed by a driver in a F-150.Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the area of the incident was just poorly lit, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.The driver of the F-150 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.