Man who fell asleep in Crosby event venue restroom shot multiple times

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot multiple times early Monday morning after waking up confused at an event venue in Crosby.

The man says he fell asleep in a restroom outside the main hall at The Barn at Four Pines Ranch after being involved in an event Sunday evening, and woke up around 1:30 a.m.

When he saw that everyone was gone, he said he panicked and attempted to break through the front door of the main building.

The manager was inside and heard the man struggling.

Harris County investigators say the manager confronted him and they began to fight.

That's when they say the manager pulled out a gun and shot the man several times

He was taken by Life Flight to the hospital in serious condition.

