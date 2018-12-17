Man who dressed as Santa accused of sexual contact with girl

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin --A former YMCA employee, who used to dress up as Santa Claus, has been charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault.
Police in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, said they were called to the YMCA last week after childcare supervisors told officers that a parent saw BT Adams kiss a 3-year-old girl on the mouth.
Adams, who was fired, also faces one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree child sexual assault.
Court documents said surveillance videos showed Adams kissing the girl and sexually assaulting her in November.
"On two occasions, Mr. Adams is observed with his hand having sexual contact with the 3-year-old." Oshkosh Police Chief Dan Smith told WBAY-TV.
The YMCA said Adams worked in the cafeteria and then requested to be moved to the drop-off center in 2013. Adams also played Santa for a number of years.
Video given to investigators showed that from Nov. 8 to Dec. 6, Adams worked for 10 days at the childcare drop-off center.
Police have asked parents to come forward if they have any additional information or concerns. There are no other known victims, police also said.
Police said Adams' history wasn't indicative of this behavior and encourage parents to talk with their children.
"Have conversations about anyone they may run into or feel uncomfortable with and if the child feels like there was something that occurred, to reach out to us," Chief Smith said.
The YMCA is cooperating with police in the investigation.