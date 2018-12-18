Man who dressed as Santa accused of sexual contact with girl

EMBED </>More Videos

A former YMCA employee, who used to dress up as Santa Claus, has been charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault against a 3-year-old girl.

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin --
A former YMCA employee, who used to dress up as Santa Claus, has been charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault.

Police in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, said they were called to the YMCA last week after childcare supervisors told officers that a parent saw BT Adams kiss a 3-year-old girl on the mouth.

Adams, who was fired, also faces one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree child sexual assault.

Court documents said surveillance videos showed Adams kissing the girl and sexually assaulting her in November.

"On two occasions, Mr. Adams is observed with his hand having sexual contact with the 3-year-old." Oshkosh Police Chief Dan Smith told WBAY-TV.

The YMCA said Adams worked in the cafeteria and then requested to be moved to the drop-off center in 2013. Adams also played Santa for a number of years.

Video given to investigators showed that from Nov. 8 to Dec. 6, Adams worked for 10 days at the childcare drop-off center.

Police have asked parents to come forward if they have any additional information or concerns. There are no other known victims, police also said.

Police said Adams' history wasn't indicative of this behavior and encourage parents to talk with their children.

"Have conversations about anyone they may run into or feel uncomfortable with and if the child feels like there was something that occurred, to reach out to us," Chief Smith said.

The YMCA is cooperating with police in the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
santa clauschild sex assaultsex assaultinvestigationu.s. & worldWisconsin
Top Stories
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Man dies after slamming into back of semi in thick fog
WATCH LIVE: Dangerous and foggy road conditions
Hearing today in case of bodies of slaves found at FBISD site
2 Chicago police officers killed by train during chase
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Angleton police play Santa, giving gifts to good drivers
2 HISD educators investigated for indecency with a child
Show More
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
School police officer hits pedestrian then leaves: VIDEO
The 60: Stories you need to know
Inmate sends plans to blow up jail to wrong person
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
More News