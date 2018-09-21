Man who admitted to exposing himself to co-worker says 'that was his bad'

EMBED </>More Videos

A man allegedly exposed himself to a co-worker.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A mother of two and a baker at Dunkin' Donuts says she was working when her co-worker exposed himself to her.

Ashley Hale says she never said anything provocative or inappropriate to Jason Scholl.

Scholl was a manager at the Flash Market inside the business where they both worked.

Both companies are housed in the same place and there's no wall between them.

According to Hale, Scholl turned off all the lights, and then exposed himself to her.

"I need to either run, I need to call the police, I need to freeze, I need to tell him to get away. I don't know. Is he going to rape me? Is he going to kill me?" Hale said.

According to a police report, Scholl, 45, admitted to exposing himself to her.

In the report, Scholl says, "He should have put his clothes back on," and added, "that was his bad."

Scholl claims that it was a misunderstanding, saying that Hale made some inappropriate comments to him before the incident.

He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldindecent exposuredonutsTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chase suspect crashes into innocent drivers near Clear Lake
Wet and stormy weekend ahead
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
5 stabbed, including 3 infants, at birthing center
Extra police at Texas City HS today after threat found on wall
New restaurant introduces beer-infused kolaches to the heights
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
Show More
Suspect in custody after police pursuit on Eastex Freeway
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
SALE ALERT! Toys up to 65 percent off on Walmart's website
Home security video shows repairman sniffing girl's underwear
More News