Man wearing DoorDash shirt caught on camera burglarizing home

Man dressed as food delivery man, burgles home.

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Kingwood couple can't believe what their apartment camera captured.

"Watching him on camera do it was just shocking," Hollie Victorino said,

A thief can be seen breaking in with a crowbar, wearing a DoorDash t-shirt.

So who is he? Where is he from?

"There's two women who recognize him, they don't know his name but he actually held the door for them before he broke in," said Hollie.

A company representative for DoorDash says they're looking into the case.

The incident has left this veteran couple who did a tour in Baghdad feeling vulnerable. Michael Victorino was injured from a bomb and suffers from PTSD.

"After going to the VA hospital to get help and working towards bettering myself, and for this to happen, my anxiety goes up to a whole different level," said Michael.

The family moved here from out of state with their three young kids.

"He didn't take much, anything of value that can't be replaced, but he took our piece of mind and I don't know when that's gonna be replaced," said Hollie.

After ransacking the home, stealing jewelry and a phone, the thief ripped out one of the kitchen cameras and walked away.

This couple, who bravely served their country, asks if you can do one thing to help them. "What I want is for him to be caught because he did this so casually in the videos, it looks like it's something he does on a weekly basis," said Hollie.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

