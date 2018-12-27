Man watches home get broken into while on vacation thousands of miles away

EMBED </>More Videos

Tyler Luna says he kept an eye on his surveillance camera, hoping to check on a gift. Instead, he watched as a man broke into his home.

A man's vacation turned into a nightmare as he watched his home being broken into on Christmas Eve.

Tyler Luna lives in California, but during the holidays he was visiting family thousands of miles away in Mississippi.

Luna says he kept an eye on his surveillance camera, hoping to check on a gift. Instead, he watched as a man broke into his home.

"Your heart sinks and it's like 'what's happening?'" Luna said.

Luna said he immediately called police in Mississippi, who told him they couldn't help.

When he went home the day after, he says he found several items missing.

Now, Luna says he doesn't feel safe in his home anymore.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftsurveillance camerasurveillance videochristmascaught on videoMississippiCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FB Live shows crash suspect next to stack of beer cans
Tornado watch over, street flooding ongoing in Houston
Man with 8 DWIs arrested again for driving drunk
Mom's warning to parents after son's laser gun explodes
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
3 charged in deadly gender reveal party shooting
Chase suspect jumps into White Oak Bayou to escape deputies
7-year-old boy injured after fight over $2 at tire shop
Show More
Cars washed away in flooding prompts water rescue
Didn't win Powerball? Some Texans still get cash prizes
Referee in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
Woman diagnosed with dementia found at Houston hospital
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
More News