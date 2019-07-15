'He's looking right at me': Woman says stranger pleasured himself at HCC library

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5244762" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three Florida women lead highway patrol officers on a wild chase after reports they were seen naked at a rest stop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old woman studying to be a nurse said she wants to warn people about an alarming incident at Houston Community College's Central Campus.She said she noticed a man masturbating on the third floor of the library. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she went into the library around noon Friday. She said around 1 p.m., she noticed the man walked onto the floor with a backpack. She didn't think much of it."I finally decide to take a break. I look up and then he's like full blown masturbating. I could see everything. He's not looking at a phone. He's not looking at a computer. He's looking right at me. That's what scared me the most is, how long was he doing that for?" said the woman in an interview with ABC13.She continued, "I was scared. I shouldn't feel scared at my school. That's never happened before. I was vulnerable. I was ashamed. What are you doing? I feared for my safety. I never felt like that before. I shouldn't feel like that ever."The student said she told the librarian, who contacted campus police. She filed a report with HCC police who listed the incident as "indecent exposure."The woman said she's not happy with the response from the college. She said it doesn't appear they're being proactive about the incident."I had to call them back. I wasn't happy with their response to me," said the student. "They said they can't do anything about it unless he comes into the school again. They don't know if he's a student. They don't know if he's just a random person."We reached out to HCC regarding the incident. It disclosed this statement:The library is open to the public and student identification is not required to enter.